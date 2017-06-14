High 5 4 Kids: Q'May Qourters & Q'Ladrin Qourters

This week on High 5 4 Kids we bring you a set of twins who have made their mark on the Aiken County Community.

At first glance, you probably can't tell them apart. But after getting to know Q'May and Q'ladrin, their personalities aren't exactly matching.

"She's more creative than me. She was a part of the national arts society and the national French honors society," says Q'Ladrin.

"She's exciting, energetic, outgoing. I'm more of an introvert," says Q'may.

The recent Aiken High grads are well known for their academic achievements graduating in the top 10% of their class. But volunteering in their community is their way of giving back.

"Being active in the community is our fun time. That's something we really enjoy; we don't really see it as work we see it as something we enjoy doing which is our hobby," says Q'Ladrin.

Also thanks to Q'May's photography skills, they've put together special moments in their lives and made it into a collection.

"Me and my mom made a whole scrapbook out of the years with us growing up and each milestone we've made. So me and her actually have that together," says Q'May.

For these aspiring doctors, they know one day they'll have to split apart.

Q'ladrin says it still wouldn't break up the bond they've shared since birth. "I feel like we have a really strong connection with each other to make it work. We're still going to stay in contact with each other 24/7 where we're still going to understand each other miles apart."

Both twins are set to attend USC Aiken in the fall and will major in Pre-Med.

