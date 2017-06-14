SC Gov. McMaster signs Work Zone Safety Bill in Aiken

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the work zone safety bill that will increase fines for thoughtless drivers in work zones. This comes after two SC DOT workers were killed in Aiken County by a driver back in March.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the work zone safety bill that will increase fines for thoughtless drivers in work zones. This comes after two SC DOT workers were killed in Aiken County by a driver back in March.More >>
Chick-Fil-A will be celebrating Fathers' Day a little early. On Saturday you can bring in your dad and decorate a custom grilling apron and take family pictures in the photo booth.More >>
On Nov. 11, 2012, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist the Thomson Police Department with an investigation into the murder of sixty-two-year-old Ronald Alton Willoughby. Willoughby was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.More >>
Peach enthusiasts, this is for you. The 47th Annual Ridge Peach Festival is happening this weekend.More >>
Have you seen a rubber ducky in a race before? Well you'll have your chance to find out this weekend.More >>