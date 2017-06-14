SC Gov. McMaster signs Work Zone Safety Bill in Aiken

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the Work Zone Safety bill that will increase fines for thoughtless drivers in work zones. This comes after two SC DOT workers were killed in Aiken County by a driver back in March.

Under the new law, you could lose up to points off your license if you're caught speeding in work zones as well as face fines ranging from $500 to $5000 for endangering any workers, whether they're hit or not.

It took five years to get the Work Zone Safety bill passed. Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill Wednesday with several families in attendance who have lost loved ones while working on SC roads. "They're actually driving a lethal weapon. You must be careful and a moment not paying attention can cause tragedy for families for generations they will never get over," says Governor McMaster

Most recently, two SC DOT workers, Anthony Redmond and Robert Clark were killed back in March while working in Clearwater. Lonnie Miller was arrested and charged with two counts of hit and run in a deadly accident. Carla Rentschler, who knew both victims, says it's been an emotional couple of months "To have to take Tony's and Robert's life to get a bill that was trying to be passed five years ago, It's bittersweet. I'm glad it's passed now but I hate we had to lose Tony and Robert to do it."

Rentschler's family, including her husband, work for the Department of Transportation. She says they all have come into close contact with cars several times while working. And going forward, she hopes this bill and the costly fines up to $5,000 goes a long way to drivers. "Please slow down. So, it's not another father, son, brother, grandfather, cousin or whatever. Just slow down and watch out for these guys that are working on the roads."

"They don't have on bullet proof vests like the law officers do and they're not carrying weapons like the military but they're putting their lives at risk to keep our state growing and prospering," says McMaster.

Aside from the increased fines, there will also be an increased police presence with these crews and they'll be on the lookout for drivers.

