Chick-fil-A in Augusta celebrating Fathers' Day

Chick-Fil-A will be celebrating Fathers' Day a little early. On Saturday you can bring in your dad and decorate a custom grilling apron and take family pictures in the photo booth. The Fathers' Day event will be held at the Chick-Fil-A in the Augusta Mall. The event is free but coordinators ask that you RSVP because spaces are limited. To register, email your name and number of family member to ChristenEdwards.CFA@gmail.com. The event starts at 9 a.m.

