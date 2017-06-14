Chick-fil-A in Augusta celebrating Fathers' Day

Chick-Fil-A will be celebrating Fathers' Day a little early. On Saturday you can bring in your dad and decorate a custom grilling apron and take family pictures in the photo booth. The Fathers' Day event will be held at the Chick-Fil-A in the Augusta Mall. The event is free but coordinators ask that you RSVP because spaces are limited. To register, email your name and number of family member to ChristenEdwards.CFA@gmail.com. The event starts at 9 a.m.
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
