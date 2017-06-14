Arrest made in 2012 Thomson murder

Chick-Fil-A will be celebrating Fathers' Day a little early. On Saturday you can bring in your dad and decorate a custom grilling apron and take family pictures in the photo booth.More >>
Chick-Fil-A will be celebrating Fathers' Day a little early. On Saturday you can bring in your dad and decorate a custom grilling apron and take family pictures in the photo booth.More >>
On Nov. 11, 2012, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist the Thomson Police Department with an investigation into the murder of sixty-two-year-old Ronald Alton Willoughby. Willoughby was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.More >>
On Nov. 11, 2012, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist the Thomson Police Department with an investigation into the murder of sixty-two-year-old Ronald Alton Willoughby. Willoughby was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.More >>
Peach enthusiasts, this is for you. The 47th Annual Ridge Peach Festival is happening this weekend.More >>
Peach enthusiasts, this is for you. The 47th Annual Ridge Peach Festival is happening this weekend.More >>
Have you seen a rubber ducky in a race before? Well you'll have your chance to find out this weekend.More >>
Have you seen a rubber ducky in a race before? Well you'll have your chance to find out this weekend.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a potential witness to a homicide. Nineteen-year-old Antonio Pryer of Aiken is thought to be a witness to the murder of Kaliel Bey on Brandt Court at Pace's Run Apartments on May 27.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a potential witness to a homicide. Nineteen-year-old Antonio Pryer of Aiken is thought to be a witness to the murder of Kaliel Bey on Brandt Court at Pace's Run Apartments on May 27.More >>