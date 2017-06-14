Arrest made in 2012 Thomson murder

An arrest has been made in the 2012 murder of a Thomson man.

On Nov. 11, 2012, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist the Thomson Police Department with an investigation into the murder of sixty-two-year-old Ronald Alton Willoughby. Willoughby was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

On June 13, 2017, the case was brought before a grand jury in McDuffie County and Willoughby's former wife, sixty-one-year-old Kaye Ivie Willoughby, was charged with her former husband's murder. At around 7:00 p.m., sheriff's office deputies and GBI agents arrested Kaye Willoughby in Monroe, Georgia.

