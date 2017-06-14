47th annual Ridge Peach Festival in Trenton

Peach enthusiasts, this is for you.

The 47th Annual Ridge Peach Festival is happening this weekend. There will be a country store selling home canned peach preserves, jams and jellies. Other peach desserts and ice cream will be available also. The festival is Saturday the 17th, starting at 9 a.m in Trenton, South Carolina

There will be a softball tournament and live entertainment all day.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.