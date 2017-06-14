Have you seen a rubber ducky in a race before? Well you'll have your chance to find out this weekend. The Rubber Ducky Derby is coming to the CSRA.

You can adopt a yellow ducky to race down the Savannah River. The event supports the United Way of the C-S-R-A The Rubber Ducky Derby is for all ages and the event is free.The price to adopt a duck is $5 for one and $25 for 6 ducks.

The Derby starts at noon and the race starts at 1 p.m.

