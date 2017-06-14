Have you seen a rubber ducky in a race before? Well you'll have your chance to find out this weekend. The Rubber Ducky Derby is coming to the CSRA.
You can adopt a yellow ducky to race down the Savannah River. The event supports the United Way of the C-S-R-A The Rubber Ducky Derby is for all ages and the event is free.The price to adopt a duck is $5 for one and $25 for 6 ducks.
The Derby starts at noon and the race starts at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>