Aiken Police searching for Pace's Run murder witness - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken Police searching for Pace's Run murder witness

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Antonio Pryer (source: ADPS) Antonio Pryer (source: ADPS)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a potential witness to a homicide.

Nineteen-year-old Antonio Pryer of Aiken is thought to be a witness to the murder of Kaliel Bey on Brandt Court at Pace's Run Apartments on May 27. If you have any information on Pryer's whereabouts, please contact Detective Jeremy Hembree at 803-642-7772 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Chick-fil-A in Augusta celebrating Fathers' Day

    Chick-fil-A in Augusta celebrating Fathers' Day

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-14 20:11:18 GMT

    Chick-Fil-A will be celebrating Fathers' Day a little early. On Saturday you can bring in your dad and decorate a custom grilling apron and take family pictures in the photo booth.

    More >>

    Chick-Fil-A will be celebrating Fathers' Day a little early. On Saturday you can bring in your dad and decorate a custom grilling apron and take family pictures in the photo booth.

    More >>

  • Arrest made in 2012 Thomson murder

    Arrest made in 2012 Thomson murder

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-06-14 20:07:03 GMT
    (WFXG)(WFXG)

    On Nov. 11, 2012, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist the Thomson Police Department with an investigation into the murder of sixty-two-year-old Ronald Alton Willoughby. Willoughby was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

    More >>

    On Nov. 11, 2012, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist the Thomson Police Department with an investigation into the murder of sixty-two-year-old Ronald Alton Willoughby. Willoughby was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

    More >>

  • 47th annual Ridge Peach Festival in Trenton

    47th annual Ridge Peach Festival in Trenton

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:56:00 GMT

    Peach enthusiasts, this is for you. The 47th Annual Ridge Peach Festival is happening this weekend.

    More >>

    Peach enthusiasts, this is for you. The 47th Annual Ridge Peach Festival is happening this weekend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly