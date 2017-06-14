Aiken Police searching for Pace's Run murder witness

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a potential witness to a homicide.

Nineteen-year-old Antonio Pryer of Aiken is thought to be a witness to the murder of Kaliel Bey on Brandt Court at Pace's Run Apartments on May 27. If you have any information on Pryer's whereabouts, please contact Detective Jeremy Hembree at 803-642-7772 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.

