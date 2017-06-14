Free Chipotle for nurses today

If you're a nurse, you'll be able to land a BOGO deal at Chipotle on Wednesday.

The restaurant chain is offering a buy one, get one free promotion to nurses. The deal includes a free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of one entree.

Nurses can get one free item if they bring their nursing license or medical/hospital ID. All types of nurses, including TN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN and CNA are included.

The purchase must be made at the restaurant. The deal is not valid for mobile or online orders.

Chipotle says they are doing this because nurses take care of people every day and the company wants to make their lunch or dinner a little easier. The nearest location in the CSRA is here.

Here's more information about the deal.

