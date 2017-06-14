Status of GA and SC's representatives after GOP baseball shooting

As details unfold about the shooting at a Virginia baseball field, we're learning the status of our local representatives.

Representative Jeff Duncan from the 3rd congressional district (SC) posted to Facebook around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday. He says not only is he safe, but he was at the Congressional baseball practice. He left before the shooting to catch an early meeting. and believes he saw the shooter. He's in the process of giving a statement to the police.

Representative Barry Loudermilk from the 11th congressional district (GA) confirmed he was okay at 5:40 a.m. on Twitter. Loudermilk says he was on the field but he's okay, and there were a lot of heroes Wednesday morning.

U.S. Senator David Perdue of Georgia also tweeted that he and his staff were safe.

Duncan, Loudermilk and Perdue are all asking for prayers as they are unsure of their colleagues' condition.

As for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise according to a tweet on June 11th, he really looked forward to the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Each year he rocked a different Lousiana jersey.

Scalise was among five victims of a shooting at a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice Wednesday.

Scalise's office released a statement that he'd be shot in the hip, was undergoing surgery an in stable condition. He was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital.

"Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone," stated the office representative. "He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders and colleagues.

Congressman Mo Brooks, R-AL, said they were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game with Democratic lawmakers, when "50 to 100 shots were fired." One of the staff members for Rep. Roger Williams, R-TX, was also shot, his office stated.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said officers responded within minutes, and they are collaborating with Capitol police and the FBI. Police said the shooter was in custody, but Brown described the investigation as ongoing.

Karoline Hutson, public relations manager for George Washington Hospital, told Washington Post that two people from the shooting were there in critical condition.

Brooks described a single gunman with a rifle, and members of the security detail at the site returned fire. In addition to Scalise, Brooks said he saw four others hurt, including a staffer that he helped the stop bleeding and two members of security staff or Capitol police.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.