What to expect during Wednesday's search for LaTania Carwell

FOX 54's John Domol spoke with Lt. Rollins of the Richmond Co. Sheriff's office Wednesday morning before the search for missing teen LaTania Carwell began. Rollins says there are 60 volunteer officers helping conduct the search. A helicopter, 4-wheelers, golf carts and other resources are being used. He says they haven't ever conducted a search quite this intense but they plan on beginning this search where she was last seen on Tate Rd. starting at 8am. LaTania has been missing since April 17th and this has been turned into a homicide investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.