TIMELINE: Latania Carwell case

LaTania Janell Carwell was last seen in April; RCSO.

Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17th. At the time, it was believed that she had been with her step-father, going to help a friend with a broken-down truck.

On April 21st, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help to find Carwell.

On May first, investigators announced her stepfather – Leon Tripp – was wanted for kidnapping.

The very next day, Carwell’s mother Tonya spoke with FOX 54’s Miya Payton… begging the community to help find her missing daughter.

It wasn’t until May 23rd that Leon Tripp was picked up by U.S. Marshals in Dekalb County. On the same day, we learned Tonya Tripp had also been arrested for Hindering the Apprehension of a Criminal.

That’s when investigators told us the mother had moved out of her Augusta home and gone to the Atlanta area to be with her husband.

Throughout that time, the community remained hopeful… holding vigils and praying for Carwell’s safety.

Those hopes were dashed on Monday, June 12, when Sheriff Roundtree announced that this is now a homicide investigation. Now, he’s hoping to find Carwell’s body. On Wednesday, deputies will be going door-to-door in the Tate Road area, looking for clues or information from residents.

