TIMELINE: Latania Carwell case

Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17th. At the time, it was believed that she had been with her step-father, going to help a friend with a broken-down truck. On April 21st, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help to find Carwell. On May first, investigators announced her stepfather – Leon Tripp – was wanted for kidnapping. The very next day, Carwell’s mother Tonya spoke with FOX 54’s Miya Payton… begging the community to help...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning in a storage building on Peach Orchard Road.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, along with several other local agencies, will be conducting a search for the body of Latania Carwell Wednesday morning. Beginning at 8:00 a.m., Deputies will search the area surrounding Tate Road.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicle in North Augusta. The collision happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Knox Avenue and Georgia Avenue.More >>
The YMCA is celebrating its Founders Day this month as it turns 173 years old--159 in the CSRA.
The fitness facility's history spans an ocean, a civil war, and brought the US one of its favorite sports.
