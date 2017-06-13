Law enforcement to conduct search for Latania Carwell's body - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Law enforcement to conduct search for Latania Carwell's body

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Missing girl Latania Carwell; Source: WFXG Missing girl Latania Carwell; Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, along with several other local agencies, will be conducting a search for the body of Latania Carwell Wednesday morning.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m., Deputies will search the area surrounding Tate Road on foot and by helicopter, as well as conduct a door-to-door survey of the area for information and clues. The staging area for the search will be Terrace Manor Elementary School.

This search is for law enforcement personnel only. No volunteer groups will be involved.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly