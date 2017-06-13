Law enforcement to conduct search for Latania Carwell's body

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, along with several other local agencies, will be conducting a search for the body of Latania Carwell Wednesday morning.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m., Deputies will search the area surrounding Tate Road on foot and by helicopter, as well as conduct a door-to-door survey of the area for information and clues. The staging area for the search will be Terrace Manor Elementary School.

This search is for law enforcement personnel only. No volunteer groups will be involved.

