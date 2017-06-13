Police: Impaired Driver caused head-on crash in North Augusta

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicle in North Augusta.

The collision happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Knox Avenue and Georgia Avenue. According to Lt. Tim Thornton, a North Augusta Public Safety officer attempted to pull over an SUV pulling a boat. It is believed that the driver of that SUV was driving impaired. The SUV went through the intersection and collided head-on with a car stopped at the traffic light. That car was pushed back into a Richmond County deputy's vehicle.

The occupants of the first vehicle hit were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Richmond County deputy was not injured.

Charges against the driver of the SUV are pending.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.