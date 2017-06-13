6th Avenue in Grovetown closes for repairs - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

6th Avenue in Grovetown closes for repairs

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

Grovetown residents may be affected by a temporary road closure happening Tuesday.
6th Avenue between Katherine St. and Dorn St is closing for roughly 3 to 4 hours. Crews are starting at 9am on repairing a water service leak in the middle of the road.
Please watch out for crews working in the area.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly