YMCA celebrates a Civil War-era milestone

Dr. James Naismith (center-right), is one of the founding fathers of basketball; Kautz Family.

The YMCA is celebrating its Founders Day this month as it turns 173 years old--159 in the CSRA.

The fitness facility's history spans an ocean, a civil war, and brought the US one of its favorite sports.

London, England is where the YMCA originally got its start around the world from a 22-year-old factory worker named George Williams.

It was created as a bible study for workers to escape the Industrial Revolution that had just hit London.

A Boston sea captain named Thomas Sullivan, wanted to create a similar environment in the United States.

In 1851, Sullivan founded the first YMCA in the United States at the Old South Church in Boston, Massachusetts.

In the CSRA, the YMCA was first founded in 1858. The first YMCA had a spot on Greene Street in downtown Augusta.

Fast forward 159 years later and the YMCA of Greater Augusta serves eight counties with 51,000 active members at 10 wellness center branch locations.

During that time, Dr. James Naismith first established the game of basketball at a YMCA and Father's Day first saw the light of day from a YMCA in Spokane, Washington, according to Marketing and Communications coordinator Haley Bourne for the YMCA of Greater Augusta.

The YMCA has grown into over 10,000 communities nationwide and serves 119 countries globally.

