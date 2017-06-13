YMCA celebrates a Civil War-era milestone

The YMCA is celebrating its Founders Day this month as it turns 173 years old--159 in the CSRA.
The fitness facility's history spans an ocean, a civil war, and brought the US one of its favorite sports.
The YMCA is celebrating its Founders Day this month as it turns 173 years old--159 in the CSRA.
The fitness facility's history spans an ocean, a civil war, and brought the US one of its favorite sports.
June 6 is a sad day for a lot of people in the Augusta community who have been following the case of LaTania Janell Carwell.More >>
June 6 is a sad day for a lot of people in the Augusta community who have been following the case of LaTania Janell Carwell.More >>
A family is mourning the loss of their young daughter, who drowned at Clarks Hill this weekend. On Saturday, June 10, the Hoskins family was celebrating a birthday at Clarks Hill, kayaking, and swimming. At some point, Evelyn Hoskins removed her life jacket and went back into the water.More >>
A family is mourning the loss of their young daughter, who drowned at Clarks Hill this weekend. On Saturday, June 10, the Hoskins family was celebrating a birthday at Clarks Hill, kayaking, and swimming. At some point, Evelyn Hoskins removed her life jacket and went back into the water.More >>
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation. The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday. He says he will not name a suspect at this time, but is confident they are in custody.More >>
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation. The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday. He says he will not name a suspect at this time, but is confident they are in custody.More >>
These are Aiken County's most wanted for the week beginning June 12, 2017.More >>
These are Aiken County's most wanted for the week beginning June 12, 2017.More >>