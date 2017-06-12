Community reacts to homicide investigation.

June 6 is a sad day for a lot of people in the Augusta community who have been following the case of LaTania Janell Carwell. Carwell has been missing since April. LaTania's step-father, Leon Tripp, 38, was arrested on kidnapping charges on June 3. Her mother, Tanya Tripp, 35, was arrested on May 25 for hindering apprehension of a criminal.

Many were hoping that LaTania Janell Carwell would return home. Some members of the community say the decision to turn the case into a homicide investigation was not the outcome they were expecting. Tandra Williams is a local who has been praying for LaTania to come home since the beginning of the investigation. She has been doing whatever she can to help out by attending prayer vigils and posting flyers. She says it is her responsibility as a mother. "Today it is LaTania but tomorrow it could be my daughter. I would want somebody to come out and help me. She became apart of my family." She says one thing is for sure Latania Janell Carwell will not be forgotten. "The love for her brought us together as a community."



Carwell's next door neighbor, Thales Elliot, says he has not had much rest since her disappearance. "I wake up in the morning thinking about her and just hoping everything is alright." Elliot had faith that Carwell would be coming home because he believed the mother, Tonya Tripp's story until she was arrested. "When I found out she kind of knew what was going on I wondered why are we feeling sorry for her? I'm going out buying her food and trying to help them out because I'm feeling so sorry."



Elliot also says that Carwell being dead does not seem real. He always thought one day he would look outside and see her standing in the front yard again. "I use to come outside in the afternoon and make sure I see her come across the street because I wanted to see if she is alright."



The search for Carwell's remains have been scheduled to begin this week in Augusta. Trust FOX 54 to keep you updated.

