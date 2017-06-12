ACSO Most Wanted 6/12/17

On June 11, a local baptist church held a mortgage burning ceremony. Springfield Baptist church is the oldest African American Baptist church to be in continuous service in the United States. Hardy S. Bennings, III is the pastor of Springfield Baptist Church. He says that they have dreamed of being debt-free for some time. It took a lot to make it happen. "Today is a climax. It is the mountain top of a journey. It took sacrificial giving and everybody putting resource...