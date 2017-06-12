4-year-old drowns at Clarks Hill

A family is mourning the loss of their young daughter, who drowned at Clarks Hill this weekend.

On Saturday, June 10, the Hoskins family was celebrating a birthday at Clarks Hill, kayaking, and swimming. At some point, four-year-old Evelyn Hoskins removed her life jacket and went back into the water. When the family realized Evie was missing, at around 4:53 p.m., they contacted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

At 6:04 p.m., a retired Richmond County deputy found Evie's body floating ten feet from the bank of the lake in five feet of water. No foul play is suspected and the suspected cause of death is drowning.

