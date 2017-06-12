Harlem Middle teacher charged with sexual exploitation of children

A family is mourning the loss of their young daughter, who drowned at Clarks Hill this weekend. On Saturday, June 10, the Hoskins family was celebrating a birthday at Clarks Hill, kayaking, and swimming. At some point, Evelyn Hoskins removed her life jacket and went back into the water.More >>
A Harlem Middle School teacher was arrested over the weekend. On Friday, June 9, eighth-grade teacher and coach Joseph Scalise was charged with felony sexual exploitation of children.More >>
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation. The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday. He says he will not name a suspect at this time, but is confident they are in custody.More >>
Dispatch confirms a 2-vehicle accident on Gordon Highway near Bobby Jones Expressway. Injuries are unknown at this time and although we do not know much information right now, we do know that hazmat has been requested.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a shoplifting suspect. The suspect is described as being a black male wearing a gray shirt with a red Nike emblem and gray pants.More >>
