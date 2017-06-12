Harlem Middle teacher charged with sexual exploitation of children

Harlem Middle teacher charged with sexual exploitation of childr - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
A Harlem Middle School teacher was arrested over the weekend. On Friday, June 9, eighth-grade teacher and coach Joseph Scalise was charged with felony sexual exploitation of children.

The Columbia County School District said in a press release that the district is committed to providing a safe environment for students and has a zero tolerance policy for behavior like this from their faculty and staff. They say they will be taking "appropriate action" in this case.

