Sheriff's office expects 'a dozen' calls of kids left in hot cars this summer

It happens every year, parents leaving their children or pets in hot cars.

Temperatures can skyrocket 40 degrees within 10 minutes inside a car during the summer heat.

Like it or not, the summer heat is coming and will be here for the next couple of months.

Unfortunately, every year the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says people leave kids and pets in hot cars.

"We've had a number of situations, have that happen in the past few years and we are able to get the child, baby or toddler out of the car, and get them cooled down get them something to drink and get their attention, ultimately put them in custody and charge them," said Sgt. Shane McDaniel.

Sgt. Shane McDaniel says he expects about dozen calls every summer about people leaving their kids or pets in hot cars with the windows up.

"Our deputies are always fast to respond to these types of situations. And by the time the deputy gets to the scene we are able to get the child out

of the car," said McDaniel.

It doesn't take long, a chart released by the sheriff's office shows if it's a typical 100 degree summer day, temperatures can skyrocket to 140

degrees within 15 minutes!

"Obviously the worst case scenario is the death of a child, you're looking at felony charges, you're looking at prison time," said McDaniel.

You also can't forget about your furry friends, leaving one of them in a hot car means you can face animal cruelty charges

"Within 15 minutes that temperature is going to skyrocket and something terrible is going to happen that as a parent you will regret for the rest

of your life. You don't want that and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office doesn't want that," said McDaniel.

The sheriff's office encourages community involvement so no child or pet is left in a hot car. If you see something, don't hesitate to

call the police.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.