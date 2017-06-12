TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: 2-vehicle accident involving dump truck on Gordon Highway at Bobby Jones

Dispatch confirms a 2-vehicle accident on Gordon Highway near Bobby Jones Expressway.

We now know that a dump truck and one other vehicle was involved in the crash. The truck is said to have run a red light, hitting the vehicle. Injuries are unknown at this time. Our FOX 54 crew says that there is asphalt spilled on the ground causing traffic to be down to one lane.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.