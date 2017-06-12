TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: 2-vehicle accident involving dump truck on Gordon Highway at Bobby Jones

Dispatch confirms a 2-vehicle accident on Gordon Highway near Bobby Jones Expressway. Injuries are unknown at this time and although we do not know much information right now, we do know that hazmat has been requested.More >>
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation. The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday. He says he will not name a suspect at this time, but is confident they are in custody.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a shoplifting suspect. The suspect is described as being a black male wearing a gray shirt with a red Nike emblem and gray pants.More >>
Richmond County crews are responding to a fire on Fenwick St. The call came in at about 4:20 a.m.More >>
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was taking the man to Augusta University for a mental evaluation following a disturbance on Carswell Street.More >>
