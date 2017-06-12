WANTED: Columbia County authorities search for shoplifting suspect

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a shoplifting suspect.

The suspect is described as being a black male wearing a gray shirt with a red Nike emblem and gray pants. On June 2nd, police say that he entered the business around 2:18 p.m. where he hid bed sheets in a tote. Shortly after, he left the store without paying for any merchandise. He fled the scene in a silver 4-door passenger car possibly thought to be a Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis. The total of the stolen merchandise is said to be about $650.00.

If you have any information on this suspect, please contact Joe Baker at the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.