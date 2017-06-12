Sheriff: Latania Carwell case is now a homicide investigation

LaTania Janell Carwell was last seen nearly two months ago; RCSO.

UPDATE: Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation.

The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday. He says he will not name a suspect at this time, but is confident they are in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff Richard Roundtree of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference at 10am to discuss the disappearance of 16-year-old LaTania Janell Carwell.

LaTania was last seen on April 17 at about 1:30am at the 3100 block of Tate Road in Augusta.

LaTania's step-father, Leon Tripp, 38, was arrested on kidnapping charges on June 3.

Her mother, Tanya Tripp, 35, was arrested on May 25 for hindering apprehension of a criminal, though she has since been released.

Locals have been banding together in prayer--most recently during a vigil at T.W. Josey High School this past Friday--and is hoping for a positive conclusion to this story.

The sheriff's office has not given any hints about what kind of information it will release at the conference.

