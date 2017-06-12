Sheriff: Latania Carwell case is now a homicide investigation - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Sheriff: Latania Carwell case is now a homicide investigation

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
LaTania Janell Carwell was last seen nearly two months ago; RCSO. LaTania Janell Carwell was last seen nearly two months ago; RCSO.
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation.

The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday. He says he will not name a suspect at this time, but is confident they are in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff Richard Roundtree of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference at 10am to discuss the disappearance of 16-year-old LaTania Janell Carwell.

LaTania was last seen on April 17 at about 1:30am at the 3100 block of Tate Road in Augusta.

LaTania's step-father, Leon Tripp, 38, was arrested on kidnapping charges on June 3.
Her mother, Tanya Tripp, 35, was arrested on May 25 for hindering apprehension of a criminal, though she has since been released.

Locals have been banding together in prayer--most recently during a vigil at T.W. Josey High School this past Friday--and is hoping for a positive conclusion to this story.

The sheriff's office has not given any hints about what kind of information it will release at the conference.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly