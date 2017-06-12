Columbia Co: Temporary lane closure on Wrightsboro Rd.

Columbia County wants drivers aware of a temporary lane closure happening through Wednesday. It'll be on Wrightsboro Road between John Deere Parkway and Horizon South Parkway.



Crews are working between 9am and 3pm each day. Flaggers are out directing traffic at this time. GDOT is asking drivers to watch out for crews and use extra caution getting through this area.

