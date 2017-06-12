UPDATE: Fire on Fenwick Street out; no injuries

Richmond County crews responded to a fire on Fenwick St.

The call came in at about 4:20 a.m. and crews were on the scene by 4:45 a.m. The fire occurred at the Department of Family and Children Services building on Fenwick St. on the first floor. The fire is out and no injuries were reported. All of this, confirmed by Augusta Fire Chief Lanier.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.