UPDATE: Fire on Fenwick Street out; no injuries

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County crews responded to a fire on Fenwick St.

The call came in at about 4:20 a.m. and crews were on the scene by 4:45 a.m. The fire occurred at the Department of Family and Children Services building on Fenwick St. on the first floor. The fire is out and no injuries were reported.  All of this, confirmed by Augusta Fire Chief Lanier.

