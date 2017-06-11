Name of man who died in deputy's custody released

Authorities have identified the man who died in the custody of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Tenniel Ealey was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 3:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was taking Ealey to Augusta University for a mental evaluation following a disturbance on Carswell Street. At some point during the drive to the hospital, the deputy realized Ealey was unconscious. We’re told the deputy stopped the patrol car at Woodlake Drive and Windsor Spring Road and began to give first aid. EMS crews responded and took Ealey the rest of the way to the hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into this incident. There will be an autopsy for Ealey on Monday.

