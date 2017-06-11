UPDATE: Investigators searching for missing man connected to body found in shed

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning in a storage building on Peach Orchard Road.

At around 11:09 a.m. on June 11, deputies responded to 4401 Peach Orchard Road for reports for a deceased person inside of a storage building. That person was later identified as twenty-seven-year-old Chad Gardner. Evidence and witness interviews have linked two men to Gardner's murder: William Krepps and Vaughn Verdi. Those men were last seen with Gardner.

Investigators are still searching for twenty-eight-year-old Preston Overton of the 4200 block of Peach Orchard Road. Overton has been reported missing and was last seen with Garner at the Studio 6 motel near the Augusta Mall on Wrightsboro Road. He has brown hair and eyes, is 6-foot-3-inches tall, and around 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and jeans.

If you have any information about this crime or know where Preston Overton may be, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

