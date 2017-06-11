Body found inside a shed on Peach Orchard Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that happened on Peach Orchard Road.



When deputies arrived to the scene they found a body inside a small shed. The Richmond County Coroner identified him as 27-year-old Chad Garner ans says he died from a gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled to be done next week.



If you have any information, you're asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

