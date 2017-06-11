Springfield Baptist Church in Augusta holds mortgage burning ceremony

June 6 is a sad day for a lot of people in the Augusta community who have been following the case of LaTania Janell Carwell.More >>
A family is mourning the loss of their young daughter, who drowned at Clarks Hill this weekend. On Saturday, June 10, the Hoskins family was celebrating a birthday at Clarks Hill, kayaking, and swimming. At some point, Evelyn Hoskins removed her life jacket and went back into the water.
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation. The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday. He says he will not name a suspect at this time, but is confident they are in custody.
These are Aiken County's most wanted for the week beginning June 12, 2017.
On June 11, a local baptist church held a mortgage burning ceremony. Springfield Baptist church is the oldest African American Baptist church to be in continuous service in the United States. Hardy S. Bennings, III is the pastor of Springfield Baptist Church. He says that they have dreamed of being debt-free for some time. It took a lot to make it happen. "Today is a climax. It is the mountain top of a journey. It took sacrificial giving and everybody putting resource...
