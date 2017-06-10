Richmond County School System holds Summer Job Fair

The Richmond County School System is already preparing for the next school year. On June 6, there was a Summer Job Fair featuring on the spot interviews to fill open positions.More >>
The city of Grovetown will host it's 1st Farmers Market Saturday, June 10th. It will be held at Grovetown City Hall from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:49 p.m. Friday, investigators were called out to a wooded area near Milledgeville Road and Golden Camp Road for reports of a strong odor. Investigators located a suspicious toolbox, inside of which was a large deceased reptile.More >>
Georgia Power has entered into a new agreement with Toshiba and Westinghouse to continue work on Plant Vogtle. The agreement, approved by the US Dept. of Energy, confirms the value of Toshiba's guarantee at $3.68 billion, adding more protection for Georgia Power customers.More >>
