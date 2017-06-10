Richmond County School System holds Summer Job Fair - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County School System holds Summer Job Fair

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Richmond County School System holds Summer Job Fair (wfxg)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County School System is already preparing for the next school year. On June 6, there was a Summer Job Fair featuring on the spot interviews to fill open positions.  Over 200 people attended in hopes that they walk away with a job offer. According to Human Resources Coordinator, Crystal Fitts, there is a wide range of openings from teachers to custodians. "We have the vacancies -- we want qualified candidates and we want to employ the people within our community."

Elizabeth Schad is the principal of Westside High School. She says all principals in the district work together to make the job fair a success. "I talk to several people that I think would make good employees, I just didn't have space available. So I tried to put them with other principals who had those positions available. "

Another Richmond County principal, Charlie Tudor, has a math position to fill but has his eyes out for teachers who would be great for other subjects too. "You find people that you really were not originally looking for. Maybe like a language arts teacher or history teacher that you may call in the future."

Some applicants were given letters of intent. That means it is highly likely they will soon be hired. "I do feel hopeful. I have a couple of letters of intent which is nice and I feel glad that they are willing to give me the chance." says, applicant Imogene Harris

Organizers say that overall, the job fair was a success. The Richmond County School System is looking to fill 100 vacancies before June 30 for the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

