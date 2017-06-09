Digging deeper into Reality Winner's case

Federal prosecutors say Reality Winner detailed plans to go to the middle east and meet up with Taliban leaders in her notebooks.

According to the Judge, it was one of his reasons for denying her bond on Thursday.

Her mother, step-father, and friend of 6 years all spoke highly of the patriotic Winner. The woman who served 6 years in the Air Force.

The prosecution says there is a different side to her, the side that they say is quote "down right frightening".

4 cellphones, 2 laptops, a tablet and 2 notebooks were part of what FBI agents confiscated while searching Winner's home on the June 3rd. She's accused of leaking classified documents to a news media outlet.

Several things stuck out to Assistant U.S. District Attorney Jennifer Solari. She says one of her notebooks had notes with information on how to enter web anonymously. She also wrote about burner email accounts and changing sim cards on her cell phone. That's something her mother said she did this past Christmas Break.

"It's definitely an indication of a conscious attempt to cover up your tracks and what you're doing on your phone but it's not a 100% and approach in doing so and there's still digital footprints left behind," says CEO of Rendition Infosec, Brandon McCrillis. He says it's fairly uncommon for people to change their sim cards in their phones.

"Someone that is doing that is either traveling internationally or is doing something on the phone trying to avoid some sort of detection," he says.

The defense argues the prosecution is zeroing in on her because she's "tech savvy." Her attorneys say it because "my client is a millennial and she knows how to use technology, that's somehow proof of evil intent."

Another thing that stuck out to Solari was a conversation on the jailhouse phone Winner had with her mother.

She said "Mom, those documents" in the plural form, meaning there could be more documents she has in her possession.

