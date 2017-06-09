Digging deeper into Reality Winner's case

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:49 p.m. Friday, investigators were called out to a wooded area near Milledgeville Road and Golden Camp Road for reports of a strong odor. Investigators located a suspicious toolbox, inside of which was a large deceased reptile.More >>
Georgia Power has entered into a new agreement with Toshiba and Westinghouse to continue work on Plant Vogtle. The agreement, approved by the US Dept. of Energy, confirms the value of Toshiba's guarantee at $3.68 billion, adding more protection for Georgia Power customers.More >>
We're getting a closer look at the indictment against an Army Colonel and his wife, both charged in a bribery scheme. According to the document, Anthony Roper took steps to ensure government contracts were awarded to a company called "CREC Group."More >>
A Monetta man is behind bars after Aiken County investigators say he assaulted a woman. The victim told deputies on May 31, she came home to find fifty-seven-year-old Ronnie James sitting on her couch. She says she fled the residence, but James was able to catch up to her.More >>
