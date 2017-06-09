New agreement reached, work will continue at Plant Vogtle

Georgia Power has entered into a new agreement with Toshiba and Westinghouse to continue work on Plant Vogtle.

The agreement, approved by the US Dept. of Energy, confirms the value of Toshiba's guarantee at $3.68 billion, adding more protection for Georgia Power customers. In addition, Georgia Power and Westinghouse have agreed to transfer project management from Westinghouse to Southern Nuclear and Georgia Power.

“We are pleased with today’s positive developments with Toshiba and Westinghouse that allow momentum to continue at the site while we transition project management from Westinghouse to Southern Nuclear and Georgia Power,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “We are continuing to work with the project’s Co-owners to complete our full-scale schedule and cost-to-complete analysis and will work with the Georgia Public Service Commission to determine the best path forward for our customers.”

“We are happy to have Toshiba’s cooperation in connection with this agreement which provides a strong foundation for the future of these nuclear power plants,” said Thomas A. Fanning, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company.

