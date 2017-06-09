Investigators search area near Milledgeville Rd, find dead torto - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Investigators search area near Milledgeville Rd, find dead tortoise

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Search on Milledgeville Rd and Golden Camp Rd (WFXG) Search on Milledgeville Rd and Golden Camp Rd (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:49 p.m. Friday, investigators were called out to a wooded area near Milledgeville Road and Golden Camp Road for reports of a strong odor. Investigators located a suspicious toolbox, inside of which was a large deceased reptile, later identified as a tortoise.

