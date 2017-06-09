Indictment: Fort Gordon colonel ensured government contract awarded to CREC Group

We're getting a closer look at the indictment against an Army Colonel and his wife, both charged in a bribery scheme.

According to the document, Anthony Roper took steps to ensure government contracts were awarded to a company called "CREC Group." That's a business at the Augusta Corporate Center on Perimeter Parkway. It was raided on Dec. 15, 2015, the same day Anthony and Audra Roper are accused of lying to investigators about their involvement in the case.

The indictment claims CREC funneled about $60,000 worth of bribe payments into Colonel Roper's personal bank account. We've also learned Audra Roper operated a shell company that funneled bribe payments to her husband.

