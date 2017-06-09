Investigators: Monetta man assaulted, kidnapped woman then cooked her french fries

A Monetta man is behind bars after Aiken County investigators say he assaulted a woman.

The victim told deputies on May 31, she came home to find fifty-seven-year-old Ronnie James sitting on her couch. She says she fled the residence, but James was able to catch up to her. She says he held her down on the ground and punched her several times in the face then held a pocket knife to her neck. James then reportedly took her back inside the home and cut her shirt and bra with the knife. She says James told her that he would kill her.

James then reportedly forced the victim into his car and drove her to his home on Rankin Road, where he cooked her some french fries. Around an hour later, she reportedly told James she needed to use the restroom and he drove her home.

James was arrested on June 7 and charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, third-degree assault and battery, and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

