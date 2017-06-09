Police searching for third victim, witness in Kershaw Street NE - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Police searching for third victim, witness in Kershaw Street NE shooting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Possible 3rd victim in Kershaw Street NE shooting (source: ADPS) Possible 3rd victim in Kershaw Street NE shooting (source: ADPS)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is trying to locate potential victims and witnesses of a shooting in the city.

On the afternoon of June 1, a shooting occurred on the 100 block of Kershaw Street NE in Aiken. Two shooting victims were initially found to have suffered gunshots in the incident. An investigation determined that there was a third victim, who was shot in the leg. This third victim, pictured in this article, fled the scene in a silver SUV, possibly a Saturn Vue.

If you have any information about this shooting or are able to identify this man, please contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

