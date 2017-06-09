Columbia Co. Washington Road nightly lane closures.

The Georgia department of Transportation wants drivers aware of some nightly lane closures starting this weekend in Evans.

They’ll be on Washington Road between Belair Road and Towne Center Drive in front of the Publix. Concrete storm drains are being installed as part of the River Watch Parkway Extension project.

Weather permitting the following schedule is set from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

-Sunday, June 11: The eastbound left lane, center turn lane, and westbound left lane will close leaving one lane of traffic in both directions.

-Monday, June 12: The westbound left lane and right lane will close. Westbound traffic will be temporarily shifted into the center turn lane.

Roadway clearance is set at 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday mornings.

