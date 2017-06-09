2 Strong 4 Bullies: Educators prepare for anti-bullying summit

Bullying happens every day and not just in school.

"It doesn't have to be a teacher. It doesn't have to be a peer. It doesn't have to be a relation. It could be someone in their community, someone in their neighborhood who's bullying them,” said Annettea Mills, "The General", with CSRA Saving Our Students.

Each summer, Mills and Pastor Jackson pick a different county for a "We Stand Against" seminar. This year Jefferson County is up for "We Stand Against Bullying."

"It really has torn my heart, as well as Pastor Jackson's heart out, just to see the number of students that are being bullied,” Mills explained.



Last year, Mills handed journals to students and asked them to document the bullying they see.



"With the journals that we launched, we've really opened some doors for students to tell exactly what's been happening to them,” Mills said.



Now, Mills and Jackson want to keep the momentum going this summer with their summit. They want students, especially those who are bullies, to take on some positive responsibility.



"I think those are the 2 things that we want to take them into the summer. On how they're going to be ready, and empower them to be ready, to do just those things. One to be a witness and one to be a security blanket for the kids being bullied,” explained Pastor Derwin Jackson, Founder of DRJ Ministries.

The seminar on Saturday includes performances and speakers. It'll lead up to an anti-bullying march that's scheduled to happen just before school starts up again. The event is open to the public, students and parents. It's at Jefferson County High School and kicks off at 4 pm.



