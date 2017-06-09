Car vs. Motorcycle crash Windsor Spring Rd, lane blocked - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Car vs. Motorcycle crash Windsor Spring Rd, lane blocked

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is working a crash at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road.

It involves a motorcycle and another vehicle, injuries are reported. The turn lane from Windsor Spring onto Tobacco Rd is blocked at this time.

Dispatch says the call came in at 7:47 Friday morning.

