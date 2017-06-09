UPDATE: Victim in deadly Columbia Co. I-20 crash identified

UPDATE: The victim in this deadly crash has been identified as forty-year-old Jeffrey Troy. The Columbia County Coroner's Office says they have been unable to determine what caused the accident.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they are working a single vehicle rollover crash on I-20 Westbound.

The crash is at mile marker 191 and happened at 5:50 a.m. Friday. The Columbia County Coroner, Vernon Collins confirms that there is one fatality. The victim's identification is unknown at this time, but the scene is still active.

The Sheriff's Office says the inside lane is blocked. Traffic is down to one lane and drivers should expect delays. Drivers can use Wrightsboro Road or Columbia Road as an alternative route to I-20.

Dispatch says the call came in with injuries but the extent of those is unknown at this time.

