UPDATE: Victim in deadly Columbia Co. I-20 crash identified

Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
A Monetta man is behind bars after Aiken County investigators say he assaulted a woman. The victim told deputies on May 31, she came home to find fifty-seven-year-old Ronnie James sitting on her couch. She says she fled the residence, but James was able to catch up to her.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they working a single vehicle rollover crash on I-20 Westbound. The crash is at mile marker 191 and happened at 5:50am Friday.More >>
