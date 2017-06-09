UPDATE: Lane blocked on I-20 W for rollover crash in Columbia Co.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they working a single vehicle rollover crash on I-20 Westbound.

The crash is at mile marker 191 and happened at 5:50am Friday. The Sheriff's Office says the inside lane is blocked. Traffic is down to one lane and drivers should expect delays. Drivers can use Wrightsboro Road or Columbia Road as an alternative route to I-20.

Dispatch says the call came in with injuries but the extent of those is unknown at this time.

