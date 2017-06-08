Overview on Reality Winner's first day in Federal Court

25-Year-old Reality Winner was denied bond on Thursday. She's being accused of leaking classified information.

She Plead not guilty to one count of "Willful retention and transmission of national defense information."

If convicted she can face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

Winner entered the courtroom in an orange jump suit in shackles with the lone word "Inmate" on the front. She had her mother, stepfather and her friend there to testify on her behalf on why she shouldn't be denied bond. The judge ultimately ruling the opposite.

Let's go back to June 3rd, the date she was arrested. 10 FBI agents came to her home, that's where they found 2 notebooks. After questioning her she admitted she sought information that can potentially put the U.S. at risk. She allegedly told agents this is why she leaked it "I couldn't understand why this document hadn't been leaked already."

She used her clearance to print out top secret and classified information in which she stored in her trunk for several days.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer Solari says what they confiscated during that search she describes as "down right frightening."

On the computer, they found some searches she did while working in the Air Force. One of the Google searches included "Do top secret computers detect when flash drives are inserted?" Aside from confessing, one of the jailhouse phone calls she had with her mother included "Mom, those documents. I screwed up."

Solari says it's unclear how much material is involved in this case but they'll be meeting in 2 weeks to discuss it.

FOX 54 will stay on this case and bring you updates as they come in.

