Prosecutors: Reality Winner wrote "I want to burn the White House down"

The defense contractor accused of leaking a classified document to a media outlet will remain in jail. A judge denied bond for 25-year-old Reality Winner at the federal courthouse in Augusta on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors are revealing new information about what happened when investigators arrived to search Winner's home on June 3rd. They say Winner admitted to printing the report. She told investigators that the document sat in her car trunk for several days in May before she sent it to a media outlet. In court, lawyers for the government say Winner confessed to wanting the information to be made public, knowing it could hurt the U.S. government. In a notebook found at her home, Winner reportedly wrote, "I want to burn the White House down."

Winner pleaded "not guilty" at the detention hearing in federal court. Her attorney maintains she is not a flight risk. Her mother and step-father have repeatedly pleaded for everyone to treat Reality Winner “fairly”.

We're told during the raid, investigators took four cell phones, two laptops and a tablet from Winner's home on Battle Row in Augusta.

