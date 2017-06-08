Prosecutors: Reality Winner wrote "I want to burn the White House down"

25-year-old Reality Winner is accused of printing a classified document and mailing it to online media outlet “The Intercept” in May. She had access to the report through her work as a defense contractor at Pluribus International Corporation. According to federal court documents, Winner admitted to the allegations when investigators arrived at her home on Battle Row in Augusta on Saturday, June 3. Winner’s attorney maintains she is not a flight risk. Her mother a...More >>
The National Math and Science Initiative also known as NMSI awards grants to 34 states across the U.S. But it's not just any grant, it pays students and teachers for getting passing scores on their AP exams. Dr. Jeff Carney the Associate Superintendent of Columbia County says this $2.7 million AP grant is huge for their area.
There has been a lot of talk about Reality Winner, the woman charged with supposedly leaking a classified report, some are calling her a hero and other say she is some one who cant be trusted.
A new business wants to help you haul away your junk in Richmond and Columbia counties. J-Dog Junk Removal and Hauling is a national franchise that looks for military veterans to run locations around the country.
A Fort Gordon Colonel is among several that were arrested in a bribery and fraud case. Those arrested were active duty Colonel with the U. S. Army stationed at Fort Gordon, 55-year-old Anthony Tyrone Roper; 49-year-old Audra Roper, who is the wife of Colonel Roper; and 58-year-old Dwayne Oswald Fulton, a former employee of a defense contracting firm; all of Augusta.
