Prosecutors: Reality Winner wrote "I want to burn the White Hous - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Prosecutors: Reality Winner wrote "I want to burn the White House down"

Reality Winner (Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office) Reality Winner (Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The defense contractor accused of leaking a classified document to a media outlet will remain in jail. A judge denied bond for 25-year-old Reality Winner at the federal courthouse in Augusta on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors are revealing new information about what happened when investigators arrived to search Winner's home on June 3rd. They say Winner admitted to printing the report. She told investigators that the document sat in her car trunk for several days in May before she sent it to a media outlet. In court, lawyers for the government say Winner confessed to wanting the information to be made public, knowing it could hurt the U.S. government. In a notebook found at her home, Winner reportedly wrote, "I want to burn the White House down."

Winner pleaded "not guilty" at the detention hearing in federal court. Her attorney maintains she is not a flight risk. Her mother and step-father have repeatedly pleaded for everyone to treat Reality Winner “fairly”.

We're told during the raid, investigators took four cell phones, two laptops and a tablet from Winner's home on Battle Row in Augusta.

FOX 54 News Now will continue to provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Prosecutors: Reality Winner wrote "I want to burn the White House down"

    Prosecutors: Reality Winner wrote "I want to burn the White House down"

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:00:25 GMT
    Reality Winner (Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)Reality Winner (Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)

    25-year-old Reality Winner is accused of printing a classified document and mailing it to online media outlet “The Intercept” in May. She had access to the report through her work as a defense contractor at Pluribus International Corporation. According to federal court documents, Winner admitted to the allegations when investigators arrived at her home on Battle Row in Augusta on Saturday, June 3. Winner’s attorney maintains she is not a flight risk. Her mother a...

    More >>

    According to federal court documents, Winner admitted to the allegations when investigators arrived at her home on Battle Row in Augusta on Saturday, June 3.

    More >>

  • $2.7 million grant in Columbia County will pay students who pass AP exams

    $2.7 million grant in Columbia County will pay students who pass AP exams

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-06-08 17:59:06 GMT

    The National Math and Science Initiative also known as NMSI awards grants to 34 states across the U.S. But it’s not just any grant, it pays students and teachers for getting passing scores on their AP exams. Dr. Jeff Carney the Associate Superintendent of Columbia County says this $2.7 million AP grant is huge for their area. 

    More >>

    The National Math and Science Initiative also known as NMSI awards grants to 34 states across the U.S. But it’s not just any grant, it pays students and teachers for getting passing scores on their AP exams. Dr. Jeff Carney the Associate Superintendent of Columbia County says this $2.7 million AP grant is huge for their area. 

    More >>

  • Augusta leaders, residents offer mix of praise, criticism for alleged leaker

    Augusta leaders, residents offer mix of praise, criticism for alleged leaker

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:37:47 GMT
    augusta government contractor charged with leaking classified documents (LCSO)augusta government contractor charged with leaking classified documents (LCSO)

    There has been a lot of talk about Reality Winner, the woman charged with supposedly leaking a classified report, some are calling her a hero and other say she is some one who cant be trusted.

    More >>

    There has been a lot of talk about Reality Winner, the woman charged with supposedly leaking a classified report, some are calling her a hero and other say she is some one who cant be trusted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly