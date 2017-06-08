$2.7 million grant in Columbia County will pay students who pass AP exams

The National Math and Science Initiative also known as NMSI awards grants to 34 states across the U.S. But it’s not just any grant, it pays students and teachers for getting passing scores on their AP exams. Dr. Jeff Carney the Associate Superintendent of Columbia County says this $2.7 million AP grant is huge for their area.More >>
There has been a lot of talk about Reality Winner, the woman charged with supposedly leaking a classified report, some are calling her a hero and other say she is some one who cant be trusted.More >>
A new business wants to help you haul away your junk in Richmond and Columbia counties. J-Dog Junk Removal and Hauling is a national franchise that looks for military veterans to run locations around the country.More >>
A Fort Gordon Colonel is among several that were arrested in a bribery and fraud case. Those arrested were active duty Colonel with the U. S. Army stationed at Fort Gordon, 55-year-old Anthony Tyrone Roper; 49-year-old Audra Roper, who is the wife of Colonel Roper; and 58-year-old Dwayne Oswald Fulton, a former employee of a defense contracting firm; all of Augusta.More >>
On Sunday, you can relax on the greens of the Augusta Common and listen to some live entertainment at the Candlelight Music series.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
A College of Charleston Fraternity has been suspended until the fall of 2021 after instances of parties with alcohol, hazing, and marijuana use.More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>
The laser cannons used in the epic space battles of the “Star Wars” films could now be coming to battlefields on earth, thanks to research from two Clemson University engineers.More >>
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.More >>
Concerned school officials and community leaders in Orangeburg County will hold a forum Monday to talk about the reintroduction of a bill that would merge three school districts into one.More >>
For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever.More >>
The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.More >>
Students getting ready for college next year can now get a head start on applying for financial aid. President Obama pushed up the date to submit paperwork for college funds in 2015 as part of a policy action.More >>
