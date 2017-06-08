$2.7 million grant in Columbia County will pay students who pass AP exams

The National Math and Science Initiative also known as NMSI awards grants to 34 states across the U.S. But it’s not just any grant, it pays students and teachers for getting passing scores on their AP exams.

Dr. Jeff Carney the Associate Superintendent of Columbia County says this $2.7 million AP grant is huge for their area.

“This 3 year partnership with high schools dramatically increases the number of students taking and earning qualified scores on AP, math, science and English exams. The fact that all of our high schools in Columbia County will be taking part in our NMSI College Readiness Program is amazing, we’re so excited.”

NMSI is a 3 year grant given to Harlem, Greenbrier, Evans, and Lakeside high schools. NMSI pays for several things including extensive AP training for teachers prior to the beginning of the school year, cross-country NMSI trainers’ transportation to guide students during study sessions, and pays for half the AP exam. But the incentive that may raise eyebrows, is in a sense NMSI pays for students to succeed.

“For each subject the student takes an AP exam, if they receive a passing score they get $100. It costs $93 per AP exam. NMSI pays for half of that. So think about how much help academically and financially our students are getting.”

And teachers aren’t left out in this either. Carney says in models he’s seen before, teachers set goals for themselves for their AP students.

“It’s like improvement goals, they’ll set x amount of students to pass or get certain scores. If they meet that goal, they could get a $1,000 bonus. If they meet all three goals they could even get a $3,000 bonus,” Carney says.

In July, teachers from Columbia County will be sent to Panama City, FL and Dallas, TX to train for two weeks. Those who have had AP training will still have to train; Carney says NMSI is far more extensive than regular training.

Grovetown High received this same grant last year and Carney says they exceeded expectations. On average, with the NMSI grant qualifying AP scores improve by more than 100%. Carney says Grovetown improved by more than 500%.

“I was at an assembly last year at Grovetown when AP exams were over and faculty was able to just pass out checks to the students that had a passing score. I mean how rewarding is that? Passing the exams makes students more attractive candidates to college admissions, and once they're accepted that's one less class they have to take in college too,” Carney says.

NMSI’s College Readiness Program has impacted more than 1.5 million students, 50,000 teachers, 1,000 high schools, and 44 universities. Carney says he thinks NMSI has looked at Columbia County as an example in the CSRA because 65% of people who work on Fort Gordon, go to schools in Columbia County. NMSI targets areas with schools in military communities because they’re usually a pipeline for cyber energy.

Carney says he’d love if all of the CSRA could benefit from this.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.