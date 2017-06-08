Weekend Blitz 6/5/17-6/11/17

Alissa Holmes has the Weekend Blitz for 6/5/17-6/11/17:
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.More >>
The Georgia department of Transportation wants drivers aware of some nightly lane closures starting this weekend in Evans. They’ll be on Washington Road between Belair Road and Towne Center Drive in front of the Publix.More >>
