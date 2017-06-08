New local business prides itself on being veteran owned, family operated

A new business wants to help you haul away your junk in Richmond and Columbia counties. J-Dog Junk Removal and Hauling is a national franchise that looks for military veterans to run locations around the country.More >>
A Fort Gordon Colonel is among several that were arrested in a bribery and fraud case. Those arrested were active duty Colonel with the U. S. Army stationed at Fort Gordon, 55-year-old Anthony Tyrone Roper; 49-year-old Audra Roper, who is the wife of Colonel Roper; and 58-year-old Dwayne Oswald Fulton, a former employee of a defense contracting firm; all of Augusta.
On Sunday, you can relax on the greens of the Augusta Common and listen to some live entertainment at the Candlelight Music series.
Ballroom in motion will host it's 2nd Saturday Dance Party.
This Saturday you can enjoy a guided, gentle bike ride through Phinizy Swamp Nature Park.
