New local business prides itself on being veteran owned, family operated

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A new business wants to help you haul away your junk in Richmond and Columbia counties.
JDog Junk Removal and Hauling is a national franchise that looks for military veterans to run locations around the country.

Two couples with military backgrounds took the bull by the horns in bringing it to the CSRA.
Navy veterans Melissa and Ryan Tobey, who have a combined 22 years of military experience, along with Moe and Mona Uini, who also have a military upbringing, run the business.

Recycling, removing, and helping to assemble your belongings is their specialty.

The owners say they are putting an emphasis on hiring veterans no matter where they're from.
One of the goals of JDog is to fill as many employment openings with veterans as possible.

"JDog allows you to go back home," said Melissa Tobey, co-owner of JDog Junk Removal and Hauling. "It allows you to be back in the community that you grew up in because it's so versatile. Because you can go anywhere with it. It allows you to around your family again and I absolutely love that."

The business plans on holding a formal grand-opening event later in the month.

