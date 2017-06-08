Fort Gordon Colonel among group arrested for bribery and fraud s - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fort Gordon Colonel among group arrested for bribery and fraud scheme

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
US Attorney's Office, South Carolina; Source: WFXG US Attorney's Office, South Carolina; Source: WFXG
SAVANNAH, GA (WFXG) -

A Fort Gordon Colonel is among several that were arrested in a bribery and fraud case.

Those arrested were active duty Colonel with the U. S. Army stationed at Fort Gordon, 55-year-old Anthony Tyrone Roper; 49-year-old Audra Roper, who is the wife of Colonel Roper; and 58-year-old Dwayne Oswald Fulton, a former employee of a defense contracting firm; all of Augusta. An indictment by a federal grand jury of Savannah, GA alleges that for almost ten years, the above-mentioned individuals conspired together to "solicit and accept cash bribes in exchange for rigging the award of over $20 million in U. S. Army contracts to selected individuals and companies", according to the Department of Justice. It also states that the accused attempted to obstruct an official investigation in reference to their crimes.

Their charges are as follows:

Colonel Tyrone Roper 

  • one count of conspiracy
  • three counts of bribery
  • four counts of false statements
  • one count of obstruction, with a maximum sentence of 85 years in prison and a $1.75 million fine

Audra Roper 

  • one count of conspiracy
  • one count of false statements
  • one count of obstruction, with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $750,000 fine

Dwayne Oswald  Fulton

  • one count of conspiracy
  • one count of obstruction, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine

Although they have been indicted, they are still entitled to a fair trial where guilt will have to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. This investigation is ongoing and has been led by Special Agent Preston T. Johnson of the U. S. Army, Criminal Investigations Division; Special Agent Randall J. Temples of the U. S. Department of Defense, Criminal Investigative Service; and, Special Agent Bryan M. Cofer of the U. S. Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

