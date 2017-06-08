On Sunday, you can relax on the greens of the Augusta Common and listen to some live entertainment. The Candlelight Music Series will be going on.

It will begin at 7:30 PM and end at 10PM.

There will be live jazz, R&B, blues and more.

Admission is $8 per person.

Make sure you take your candles ,picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs.

