Swap Bike Saturday

This Saturday you can enjoy a guided, gentle bike ride through Phinizy Swamp Nature Park. Children and adults will have a chance to enjoy a variety of wildlife and learn about plant life. You are asked to bring your own bike, wear comfortable closed toe shoes and bring water. Helmets are also required.
The ride will begin at 9:30 and it will cost $2 per person.
It's free for friends of the Phinizy
