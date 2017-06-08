What is The Intercept?

It doesn't take long to figure out what The Intercept is all about.

Fearless Journalism. That's what's promoted proudly on the front page of the website.

Founded in 2014 on the heels of the of the Edward Snowden leaks, journalists Glenn Greenwald, Laura Poitras and Jeremy Scahill founded The Intercept, a site they said would focus on fearless, adversarial journalism.

After the Reality Winner leaks, they proved they aren't afraid to publish highly classified information. Just last month, reports came out that President Trump told then-FBI Director James Comey the government should consider jailing journalists who publish classified information. It seems the journalists at The Intercept aren't worried about that.

However, they are receiving backlash from fellow journalists for their role in burning the alleged source of the leak, Augusta's Reality Winner. The FBI had already located and taken Winner into custody around the same time the story was published on The Intercept's website.

In a statement issued Tuesday, The Intercept says it received the leak completely anonymously, and that Winner is facing allegations that are completely unproven. The Intercept says it is taking the situation seriously and will not be making further comments.

